Bread Financial® to Participate in Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on June 11

Bread Financial will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on June 11, featuring CFO Perry Beberman.

Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. announced its participation in the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference scheduled for June 11, 2025. CFO Perry Beberman will engage in a fireside chat at 1:45 p.m. ET, which will be available for live broadcast and can also be accessed on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the discussion will be offered for 90 days following the event.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bread Financial







®







Holdings, Inc.



(NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S consumers, today announced the company's participation in the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 11.





Bread Financial Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will take place at 1:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live



here.







The fireside chat can also be accessed through Bread Financial's



investor relations website.



A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.







About Bread Financial







®













Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.









To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit



breadfinancial.com



or follow us on



Instagram



and



LinkedIn



.







