Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. Reports Performance Update Highlighting Net Loss and Delinquency Rates

Bread Financial announced performance metrics, showing slight improvements in net loss and delinquency rates year-over-year.

Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. has provided a performance update as of May 31, 2025, noting a slight decrease in average credit card and other loans, which totaled $17.714 billion, down 1% from the previous year. The company's net principal losses decreased to $120 million, resulting in a net loss rate of 8.0%, an improvement from 8.8% a year earlier. Delinquency rates also showed improvement, dropping to 5.7% from 5.9%. These figures were influenced by the company's actions following hurricanes Helene and Milton, which temporarily froze delinquency progression for affected cardholders. Bread Financial continues to serve millions of U.S. consumers with personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions while partnering with recognized brands across various sectors.

Potential Positives

Net loss rate decreased from 8.8% to 8.0%, indicating improved financial performance.

Delinquency rate showed a slight improvement from 5.9% to 5.7%, reflecting better credit quality.

Overall decrease in net principal losses from $133 million to $120 million suggests stronger risk management and collection processes.

Consistent lending levels with a minor decline in average loans, indicating stability in the company's loan portfolio despite broader economic uncertainties.

Potential Negatives

Net losses and delinquency rates remain high, with a net loss rate of 8.0% compared to 8.8% in the previous year, indicating ongoing financial struggles.

The company anticipates that previous measures to freeze delinquency progression due to natural disasters will negatively impact future net principal losses and net loss rate, suggesting potential future financial instability.

FAQ

What recent performance update did Bread Financial provide?

Bread Financial updated on its net loss rate and delinquency rate for May 2025, showing improvements in both metrics compared to May 2024.

How did the net loss rate change year-over-year?

The net loss rate decreased from 8.8% in May 2024 to 8.0% in May 2025.

What was the delinquency rate for May 2025?

The delinquency rate as of May 31, 2025, was 5.7%, down from 5.9% the previous year.

How did recent hurricanes affect Bread Financial's performance?

The hurricanes caused a freeze on delinquency progression for impacted cardholders, leading to lower net principal losses and loss rates in early 2025.

What services does Bread Financial offer?

Bread Financial provides personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions, including credit cards and savings products to U.S. consumers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bread Financial







®







Holdings, Inc.



(NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers, provided a performance update. The following tables present the Company’s net loss rate and delinquency rate for the periods indicated:















For the









month ended









May 31, 2025













For the









month ended









May 31, 2024















(dollars in millions)









End-of-period credit card and other loans





$





17,702













$





17,847













Average credit card and other loans





$





17,714













$





17,846













Year-over-year change in average credit card and other loans









(1





%)













1





%









Net principal losses



(1)







$





120













$





133













Net loss rate



(1)











8.0





%













8.8





%



























As of









May 31, 2025













As of









May 31, 2024















(dollars in millions)









30 days + delinquencies – principal





$





926













$





976













Period ended credit card and other loans – principal





$





16,200













$





16,446













Delinquency rate









5.7





%













5.9





%









______________________________________________________











(1)







As a result of hurricanes Helene and Milton we froze delinquency progression for cardholders in Federal Emergency Management Agency identified impact zones for one billing cycle, which resulted in modestly lower Net principal losses and Net loss rate in the fourth quarter of 2024, and consequently these actions will negatively impact Net principal losses and Net loss rate in the second quarter of 2025.























About Bread Financial







®













Bread Financial



®



(NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.





To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit



breadfinancial.com



or follow us on



Instagram



and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “likely,” “may,” “should” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, future financial performance and outlook, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions.





We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. Factors that could cause the outcomes to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: macroeconomic conditions, including market conditions, inflation, interest rates, labor market conditions, recessionary pressures or concerns over a prolonged economic slowdown, and the related impact on consumer spending behavior, payments, debt levels, savings rates and other behaviors; global political and public health events and conditions, including significant shifts in trade policy, such as changes to, or the imposition of, tariffs and/or trade barriers and any economic impacts, volatility, uncertainty and geopolitical instability resulting therefrom, as well as ongoing wars and military conflicts and natural disasters; future credit performance, including the level of future delinquency and write-off rates; the loss of, or reduction in demand from, significant brand partners or customers in the highly competitive markets in which we compete; the concentration of our business in U.S. consumer credit; inaccuracies in the models and estimates on which we rely, including the amount of our Allowance for credit losses and our credit risk management models; the inability to realize the intended benefits of acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic initiatives; our level of indebtedness and ability to access financial or capital markets; pending and future federal and state legislation, regulation, supervisory guidance, and regulatory and legal actions, including, but not limited to, those related to financial regulatory reform and consumer financial services practices, as well as any such actions with respect to late fees, interchange fees or other charges; impacts arising from or relating to the transition of our credit card processing services to third party service providers that we completed in 2022; failures or breaches in our operational or security systems, including as a result of cyberattacks, unanticipated impacts from technology modernization projects or otherwise; and any tax or other liability or adverse impacts arising out of or related to the spinoff of our former LoyaltyOne segment or the bankruptcy filings of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LVI) and certain of its subsidiaries and subsequent litigation or other disputes. The foregoing factors, along with other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.







