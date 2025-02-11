Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. Releases Performance Update: Net Loss Rate Decreases to 7.8%

Bread Financial reported a decrease in average loans and improved net loss and delinquency rates for January 2025.

Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. provided a performance update highlighting a reduction in its net loss and delinquency rates for January 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The company's end-of-period credit card and other loans decreased slightly to $18.366 billion, with a net loss rate of 7.8%, down from 8.0% the previous year. Delinquency rates also improved, declining from 6.8% to 6.1%. Bread Financial emphasizes its commitment to delivering tailored financial solutions to U.S. consumers while also noting potential risks related to macroeconomic factors, regulatory changes, and industry competition. The company remains focused on its growth strategy despite these challenges.

Significant reduction in net loss rate from 8.0% in January 2024 to 7.8% in January 2025, indicating improved credit performance.

Decrease in delinquency rate from 6.8% in January 2024 to 6.1% in January 2025, showcasing more effective management of loan repayment issues.

Year-over-year decline in net principal losses from $128 million to $123 million, reflecting better overall financial health.

Year-over-year decrease in average credit card and other loans indicates potential challenges in attracting and retaining customers.

Despite a decrease in the net loss rate, the total net principal losses remain significant, suggesting ongoing financial struggles.

The anticipated impact of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's rule limiting credit card late fees raises concerns about future revenue and operational performance.

Full Release



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bread Financial







®







Holdings, Inc.



(NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers, provided a performance update. The following tables present the Company’s net loss rate and delinquency rate for the periods indicated:















For the









month ended









January 31,





2025













For the









month ended









January 31,





2024















(dollars in millions)









End-of-period credit card and other loans





$





18,366













$





18,785













Average credit card and other loans





$





18,530













$





18,915













Year-over-year change in average credit card and other loans









(2





%)













(9





%)









Net principal losses





$





123













$





128













Net loss rate









7.8





%













8.0





%



























As of









January 31,





2025













As of









January 31,





2024















(dollars in millions)









30 days + delinquencies – principal





$





1,032













$





1,170













Period ended credit card and other loans – principal





$





16,874













$





17,311













Delinquency rate









6.1





%













6.8





%















About Bread Financial







®













Bread Financial



®



(NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.





To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit



breadfinancial.com



or follow us on



Instagram



and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “likely,” “may,” “should” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, future financial performance and outlook, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions.





We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. Factors that could cause the outcomes to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: macroeconomic conditions, including market conditions, inflation, interest rates, labor market conditions, recessionary pressures or concerns over a prolonged economic slowdown, and the related impact on consumer spending behavior, payments, debt levels, savings rates and other behaviors; global political and public health events and conditions, including ongoing wars and military conflicts and natural disasters; future credit performance, including the level of future delinquency and write-off rates; the loss of, or reduction in demand from, significant brand partners or customers in the highly competitive markets in which we compete; the concentration of our business in U.S. consumer credit; inaccuracies in the models and estimates on which we rely, including the amount of our Allowance for credit losses and our credit risk management models; the inability to realize the intended benefits of acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic initiatives; our level of indebtedness and ability to access financial or capital markets; pending and future federal and state legislation, regulation, supervisory guidance, and regulatory and legal actions, including, but not limited to, those related to financial regulatory reform and consumer financial services practices, as well as any such actions with respect to late fees, interchange fees or other charges; impacts arising from or relating to the transition of our credit card processing services to third party service providers that we completed in 2022; failures or breaches in our operational or security systems, including as a result of cyberattacks, unanticipated impacts from technology modernization projects or otherwise; and any tax or other liability or adverse impacts arising out of or related to the spinoff of our former LoyaltyOne segment or the bankruptcy filings of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LVI) and certain of its subsidiaries and subsequent litigation or other disputes. In addition, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has issued a final rule that, absent a successful legal challenge, will place significant limits on credit card late fees, which would have a significant impact on our business and results of operations for at least the short term and, depending on the effectiveness of the mitigating actions that we have taken or may in the future take in anticipation of, or in response to, the final rule, may potentially adversely impact us over the long term; we cannot provide any assurance as to the effective date of the rule, the result of any pending or future challenges or other litigation relating to the rule, or our ability to mitigate or offset the impact of the rule on our business and results of operations. The foregoing factors, along with other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.







Contacts







Brian Vereb — Investor Relations









Brian.Vereb@breadfinancial.com









Susan Haugen — Investor Relations









Susan.Haugen@breadfinancial.com









Rachel Stultz — Media









Rachel.Stultz@breadfinancial.com







