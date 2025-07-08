Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q2 2025 Results on July 24, 2025

Bread Financial will discuss its Q2 2025 results in a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH) will hold a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second-quarter results for 2025. Participants can register in advance and access the call via the company's investor relations website, where the presentation slides will also be available. Bread Financial, a tech-oriented financial services company, offers personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to U.S. consumers, including credit cards and online savings products, while supporting notable brands in various sectors. The webcast will be archived for later access.

Bread Financial is set to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The company emphasizes its tech-forward approach, highlighting its commitment to providing modern financial solutions, which can attract potential customers and investors.

The press release outlines the company’s extensive service offerings, including payment solutions and growth strategies for well-known brands, showcasing its market relevance and adaptability.

None

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



(NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's second quarter 2025 results.







