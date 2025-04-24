Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Bread Financial declares a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable June 13, 2025, to eligible stockholders.

Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on June 13, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 9, 2025. Bread Financial is a technology-driven financial services company that offers a range of payment, lending, and saving solutions aimed at enhancing the financial lives of U.S. consumers. The company serves various sectors, including travel, entertainment, health, beauty, jewelry, and apparel, by providing general purpose credit cards and specialized lending products, thereby creating value and choice for customers. For more information, visit their website or connect with them on social media.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Paying a dividend could attract more investors and potentially increase stock demand.

The press release highlights the company's focus on innovation in financial services, which may enhance its market position and appeal to customers.

Emphasizing partnerships with recognized brands in various industries showcases Bread Financial's broad reach and influence in the market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend may indicate that the company has limited reinvestment opportunities for growth, which could reflect potential challenges in accelerating its business strategy.

The timing of the dividend payment might suggest that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term investments.

There is no mention of financial performance metrics or projections in the release, which could raise concerns about transparency and the company's current financial health.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Bread Financial?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the common stock.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on June 13, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025.

What type of services does Bread Financial provide?

Bread Financial offers simple, flexible payment, lending, and saving solutions for U.S. consumers.

Where can I learn more about Bread Financial?

Visit breadfinancial.com or follow Bread Financial on Instagram and LinkedIn for more information.

Who can I contact for investor relations at Bread Financial?

You can contact Brian Vereb or Susan Haugen for investor relations inquiries at Bread Financial.

