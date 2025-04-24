Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Bread Financial Holdings reports first quarter 2025 results; details available online, with a conference call scheduled for today.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting its position as a tech-forward financial services company offering flexible payment, lending, and saving solutions. CEO Ralph Andretta and CFO Perry Beberman will discuss the results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, with materials and a replay available on the company's investor relations website. Bread Financial serves millions of U.S. consumers with its credit card and savings products, partnering with recognized brands across various sectors to enhance customer choice and value. More information about the company and its sustainability efforts can be found at its website or on social media platforms.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bread Financial







®







Holdings, Inc.



(NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results. All earnings-related materials are now available at the company's investor relations website, here.



here



.





Bread Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Andretta and Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss results. A link to the conference call will be available at the company's investor relations website, and a replay will also be available there following the call.







About Bread Financial







®













Bread Financial



®



(NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.





To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit



breadfinancial.com



or follow us on



Instagram



and



LinkedIn





.









Contacts







Brian Vereb — Investor Relations











Brian.Vereb@breadfinancial.com











Susan Haugen — Investor Relations











Susan.Haugen@breadfinancial.com











Rachel Stultz — Media











Rachel.Stultz@breadfinancial.com









