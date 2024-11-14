News & Insights

Bread Financial Reports Stable Loan Balances and Growth

November 14, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Bread Financial Holdings ( (BFH) ) has issued an update.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has released a performance update for October 2024, showcasing stable credit card loan balances with a slight decrease in delinquency rates compared to the previous year. Despite challenges such as hurricanes affecting certain areas, Bread Financial’s strategic measures have helped manage net loss rates effectively. The company, known for its innovative financial solutions, continues to drive growth with a focus on personalized lending and payment options.

