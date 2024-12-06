Bread Financial price target raised to $66 from $65 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Bread Financial (BFH) to $66 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. To arrive at its target, the firm applies an 8.5-times multiple to its 2026 EPS as it rolls-forward estimates, the analyst tells investors.

