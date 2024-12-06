Bread Financial price target raised to $66 from $65 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Bread Financial (BFH) to $66 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. To arrive at its target, the firm applies an 8.5-times multiple to its 2026 EPS as it rolls-forward estimates, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BFH:
- Bread Financial Expands 2024 Stock Buyback Program
- Bread Financial announces $25M increase to 2024 share repurchase program
- Bread Financial management to meet virtually with Compass Point
- Bread Financial price target raised to $70 from $56 at Seaport Research
- Bread Financial Reports Stable Loan Balances and Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.