Bread Financial price target raised to $50 from $48 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Moshe Orenbuch raised the firm’s price target on Bread Financial (BFH) to $50 from $48 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a 3Q miss in NII though opex was better; guidance was unchanged as management is seeing stability.
