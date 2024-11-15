Bread Financial management to meet virtually with Compass Point

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 21 hosted by Compass Point.
- Bread Financial price target raised to $70 from $56 at Seaport Research
- Bread Financial Reports Stable Loan Balances and Growth
- Bread Financial reports October net loss rate 7.9% vs 8% last year
- Bread Financial price target raised to $65 from $55 at BofA
- Bread Financial price target lowered to $56 from $58 at Seaport Research
