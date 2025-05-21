Bread Financial Holdings Starts Cash Tender Offer For $150 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) Wednesday said that it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $150 million of its 9.750% senior notes maturing March 2029.

The tender offer will expire on June 20, with an early participation deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 4, 2025.

The total consideration payable for each $1,000 of notes will be determined based on a modified Dutch Auction procedure. Holders who tender their notes on the early participation date will be eligible to receive the total consideration, which includes an early participation amount of $50 for each $1,000 of the notes tendered.

The company may choose to accept the notes on or prior to the early participation date, for settlement on such date or promptly thereafter- the early payment date, which is currently expected to be June 9, 2025.

The final payment date is currently expected to occur on June 25, 2025.

