Markets
BFH

Bread Financial Holdings Starts Cash Tender Offer For $150 Mln Of Senior Notes

May 21, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) Wednesday said that it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $150 million of its 9.750% senior notes maturing March 2029.

The tender offer will expire on June 20, with an early participation deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 4, 2025.

The total consideration payable for each $1,000 of notes will be determined based on a modified Dutch Auction procedure. Holders who tender their notes on the early participation date will be eligible to receive the total consideration, which includes an early participation amount of $50 for each $1,000 of the notes tendered.

The company may choose to accept the notes on or prior to the early participation date, for settlement on such date or promptly thereafter- the early payment date, which is currently expected to be June 9, 2025.

The final payment date is currently expected to occur on June 25, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BFH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.