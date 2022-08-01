Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.21

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 16th of September. The dividend yield will be 2.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Bread Financial Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Bread Financial Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 35.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 188%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

NYSE:BFH Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Bread Financial Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $2.08 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.84. This works out to a decline of approximately 60% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Bread Financial Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Bread Financial Holdings' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Bread Financial Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Bread Financial Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

