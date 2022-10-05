Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) is up 5.7%, but insiders still continue to see a loss of US$106k on their US$774k investment

Insiders who bought US$774k worth of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 5.7% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$106k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bread Financial Holdings

The Independent Director John Gerspach made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$193k worth of shares at a price of US$38.54 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$33.68). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Bread Financial Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:BFH Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2022

Insiders At Bread Financial Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Bread Financial Holdings. Overall, six insiders shelled out US$774k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Bread Financial Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Bread Financial Holdings insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$5.7m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bread Financial Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Bread Financial Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Bread Financial Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

