BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (BFH) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $139 million, or $2.94 per share. This compares with $133 million, or $2.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $149 million or $3.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $929 million from $939 million last year.

BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $139 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.94 vs. $2.66 last year. -Revenue: $929 Mln vs. $939 Mln last year.

