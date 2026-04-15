Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 14.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $83.3 in the previous session. Bread Financial has gained 11.6% since the start of the year compared to the -0.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -9.1% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 29, 2026, Bread Financial reported EPS of $2.07 versus consensus estimate of $0.4 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.62%.

For the current fiscal year, Bread Financial is expected to post earnings of $9.46 per share on $3.97 in revenues. This represents a -21.75% change in EPS on a 3.19% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $10.81 per share on $4.14 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.3% and 4.32%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Bread Financial has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Bread Financial has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.1X versus its peer group's average of 9.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Bread Financial an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Bread Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Bread Financial fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Bread Financial shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does BFH Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BFH have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Orix Corp Ads (IX). IX has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Orix Corp Ads beat our consensus estimate by 20.37%, and for the current fiscal year, IX is expected to post earnings of $2.75 per share on revenue of $19.62 billion.

Shares of Orix Corp Ads have gained 3.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.54X and a P/CF of 7.3X.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is in the top 40% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BFH and IX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.