Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.02, changing hands as low as $33.76 per share. Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFH's low point in its 52 week range is $23.19 per share, with $41.8897 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.81.

