Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.60, changing hands as high as $42.00 per share. Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFH's low point in its 52 week range is $28.85 per share, with $74.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.38.

