Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Bread Financial Holdings said on October 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of November 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023 will receive the payment on December 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 9.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFH is 0.14%, a decrease of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 59,057K shares. The put/call ratio of BFH is 3.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is 44.57. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 66.51% from its latest reported closing price of 26.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is 4,184MM, an increase of 45.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 5,798K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,945K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,237K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868K shares, representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 244.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,875K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares, representing a decrease of 42.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,798K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 304.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,729K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bread Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliance Data® is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.