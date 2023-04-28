Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Bread Financial Holdings said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.00%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 9.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFH is 0.17%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 60,105K shares. The put/call ratio of BFH is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is 41.91. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 53.53% from its latest reported closing price of 27.30.

The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is 4,184MM, an increase of 87.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,266K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,872K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,811K shares, representing a decrease of 67.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 84.94% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,948K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,729K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,506K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Bread Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliance Data® is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

