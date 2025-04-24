BREAD FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $BFH Reports Quarterly Earnings

BREAD FINANCIAL ($BFH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.86 per share, beating estimates of $2.30 by $0.56. The company also reported revenue of $970,000,000, beating estimates of $964,164,685 by $5,835,315.
BREAD FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
BREAD FINANCIAL insiders have traded $BFH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN J. FAWCETT purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $51,020
BREAD FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of BREAD FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,698,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,740,634
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. removed 842,622 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,450,499
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 832,184 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,813,155
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 391,272 shares (+550.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,891,068
- BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 315,611 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,271,207
- UBS GROUP AG added 310,698 shares (+294.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,971,219
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 286,720 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,507,123
BREAD FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024
BREAD FINANCIAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BFH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BFH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 01/31/2025
- Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $76.0 on 12/19/2024
- Bill Ryan from Seaport Global set a target price of $56.0 on 10/28/2024
