BREAD FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $BFH Reports Quarterly Earnings

BREAD FINANCIAL ($BFH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.86 per share, beating estimates of $2.30 by $0.56. The company also reported revenue of $970,000,000, beating estimates of $964,164,685 by $5,835,315.

BREAD FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

BREAD FINANCIAL insiders have traded $BFH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN J. FAWCETT purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $51,020

BREAD FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of BREAD FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BREAD FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

BREAD FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BFH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BFH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $76.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Bill Ryan from Seaport Global set a target price of $56.0 on 10/28/2024

