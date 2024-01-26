Bread Financial (BFH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Bread Financial Holdings’ BFH operating income of 90 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 73 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $2.68 per share.



The quarterly results reflect the execution of growth initiatives and the strengthening of the balance sheet by lowering the debt level. With the sale of the BJ's portfolio in February 2023 and strategic credit tightening, loans grew at a low to mid-single digit.



The company’s shares rose 7% in the last trading session reflecting the outperformance.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

Behind the Headlines

Revenues decreased 2% year over year to $1 billion, attributable to lower late fee revenues, higher interest expense, and higher reversals of interest and fees resulting from higher gross credit losses, partially offset by higher finance charge yields and non-interest income. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 3.03%.



Credit sales of $7.8 billion decreased 23% year over year, reflecting the sale of the BJ's Wholesale Club portfolio in late February 2023, ongoing strategic credit tightening and moderating consumer spending, partially offset by new partner growth. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $8.9 billion.



Average loan amount of $18.3 billion decreased 8% year over year, driven by the decline in credit sales. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $18.4 billion.



Total interest income decreased 1% to $1.3 billion. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $1.3 billion. The net interest margin expanded 50 basis points to 19.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate for the metric was pinned at 18.8% and 18.2%, respectively.



Total non-interest expenses decreased 6% to $516 million, primarily attributable to a decrease in card and processing expenses and employee compensation and benefit costs as well as marketing expenses. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $539 million.



The delinquency rate of 6.5% deteriorated 100 basis points year over year. The net loss rate of 7.5% deteriorated 210 basis points.



Pre-tax pre-provision earnings increased 3% year over year to $501 million, reflecting profitable growth and continued success with business transformation efforts. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $432.6 million.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $3.6 billion, down 7.7% from the 2022 level.



At 2023-end, long-term debt and other debt declined 26.3% from the 2022-end level to $1.4 billion.



Tangible book value of $43.70 per share as of Sep 30, 2023, improved 49% year over year.



Return on average equity was 27.1%, which expanded 1730 basis points year over year.



Cash from operations in 2023 increased 7.5% year over year to $2 billion. Capital expenditure decreased 33.3% year over year to $48 million in the same period.

Full Year Highlights

The company reported an operating income of $14.74 for full-year 2023.



Revenues of $4.3 billion increased 12% year over year, driven by higher finance charge yields and non-interest income, including the gain on portfolio sale, partially offset by higher interest expense, and reversals of interest and fees resulting from higher gross credit losses.



Credit sales of $28.9 billion declined 12% from the previous year’s level, attributable to the sale of the BJ's Wholesale Club portfolio in late February 2023, strategic credit tightening and moderating consumer spending, partially offset by new partner growth. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $30 billion.



Average loan amount of $18.2 billion increased 3% year over year, driven by the addition of new partners as well as further moderation in the consumer payment rate, offset by the decline in credit sales noted above and the sale of the BJ's portfolio.



The delinquency rate was 6.5%, up from 5.5% in the previous year. The net loss rate was 7.5%, up from the prior-year level of 5.4%.

Dividend Update

The board also approved a quarterly dividend of 21 cents to be paid out on Mar 15, to stockholders of record as of Feb 9.

2024 Guidance

Management estimates average receivables to decline in the low single-digit range from the 2023 level.



Total revenues are estimated to decline in the low to mid-single digits. Net interest margin is expected to be lower than the 2023 full-year rate.



The net loss rate is guided in the low 8% range.

Zacks Rank

Bread Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Mastercard Incorporated MA will report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.08 per share, indicating an increase of 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



MA’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.



Western Union WU is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating an increase of 12.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



WU’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the same in one.



Global Payments GPN will report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.64 per share, indicating an increase of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



GPN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.