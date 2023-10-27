Bread Financial (BFH) Q3 Earnings Top, Credit Sales Drop

Bread Financial Holdings’ BFH operating income of $3.46 per share for the third quarter of 2023 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.5%. The bottom line increased 28.6% year over year.

Behind the Headlines

Revenues increased 5.3% year over year to $1 billion, driven by higher finance charge yields and non-interest income. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 4%.



Credit sales of $6.7 billion decreased 13%, reflecting the sale of the BJ's Wholesale Club portfolio in late February 2023, ongoing strategic credit tightening and moderating consumer spending, partially offset by new partner growth. Our estimate was $7.2 billion.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

Average loans of $17.5 billion were flat year over year, driven by the addition of new partners as well as further moderation in the consumer payment rate, offset by the decline in credit sales noted above and the sale of the BJ's portfolio. Our estimate was $18.3 billion.



Total interest income increased 7% to $1.3 billion. Our estimate was $1.3 billion. The net interest margin expanded 70 basis points to 20.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 19.9%.



Total non-interest expenses increased 3% to $502 million, primarily attributable to an increase in card and processing expenses and employee compensation and benefit costs. Our estimate was $499.2 million.



The delinquency rate of 6.3% deteriorated 60 basis points year over year. Net loss rate of 6.9% deteriorated 190 basis points.



Pre-tax pre-provision earnings increased 7% year over year to $529 million, reflecting profitable growth and continued success with business transformation efforts. Our estimate was $485.5 million.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $3.4 billion, down 13.1% from the 2022 level.



At quarter-end, long-term debt and other debt declined 27.3% from 2022-end to $1.4 billion.



Tangible book value of $42.45 per share as of Sep 30, 2023 improved 24% year over year.



Return on average equity was 24.8%, up 200 basis points year over year.



Cash from operations in the first nine months increased 1.4% year over year to $1.4 billion. Capital expenditure at Bread Financial decreased 53.4% year over year to $27 million in the same period.

Capital Deployment

The board of directors exhausted its share buyback plan worth $35 million.



The board also approved a quarterly dividend of 21 cents to be paid out on Dec 15 to stockholders of record as of Nov 13.

2023 Guidance

Management estimates average receivables growth in the low to mid-single-digit range from the 2022 level.



Total revenue growth is expected to be slightly above average loan growth. Net interest margin is expected to remain similar to 19.2% in 2022.



Total non-interest expenses are expected to rise 8-9%.



The net loss rate is guided in the mid-7% range.

Zacks Rank

Bread Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Industry Players

Visa Inc. V reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, driven by increased payments, cross-border volumes and processed transactions. Steady cross-border travel growth, resilient consumer spending and higher-than-expected data processing aided the results, partially offset by increased costs and client incentives.



The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 EPS of $2.33, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 by 4.5%. The bottom line improved 21% year over year.



Mastercard Incorporated MA reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. The bottom line improved 26% year over year.



The leading technology company in the global payments industry reported net revenues of $6,533 million, which rose 14% year over year in the quarter under review. The top line outpaced the consensus mark by a whisker.



Cross-border volumes (a key measure that tracks spending on cards beyond the issuing country) improved 21% on a local currency basis. Value-added services and solutions net revenues rose 17% year over year to $2,323 million. MA’s clients issued 3.3 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards as of Sep 30, 2023.



The Western Union Company WU reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. The bottom line rose 2.4% year over year. Total revenues rose 1% year over year on a reported basis or 7% on a constant-currency basis to $1,097.8 million. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.



Adjusted operating margin of 19.6% deteriorated 100 basis points year over year due to higher technology and variable costs.



The company revised its guidance upward and expects adjusted revenues to decline 1% or rise 1% in 2023 from the 2022 level of $1,107.3 million. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be in the range of $1.65-$1.75 for 2023. The midpoint of the guidance indicates a decline from the 2022 reported figure of $1.76 per share. Adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 19% and 21%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.