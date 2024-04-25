Bread Financial (BFH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) reported revenue of $991 million, down 23.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.73, compared to $9.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $994.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92, the EPS surprise was -6.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bread Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 18.7% compared to the 19.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 18.7% compared to the 19.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 48.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53.7%.

: 48.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53.7%. Common equity tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.3%.

: 12.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.3%. Total interest income : $1.30 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Interest on cash and investment securities : $53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $51.82 million.

: $53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $51.82 million. Interchange revenue, net of retailer shares arrangements : -$92 million versus -$85.63 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: -$92 million versus -$85.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Interest and fees on loans : $1.25 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest income : $1.05 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total non-interest income : -$61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$49.42 million.

: -$61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$49.42 million. Other Non-Interest Income: $31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $36.19 million.

Shares of Bread Financial have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)

