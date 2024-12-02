Bread Financial Approves $25 Mln Increase In Share Repurchase Authorization

(RTTNews) - Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH), a fin-tech firm, announced on Monday that its Board has approved a $25 million increase to its previously-announced share repurchase, to raise the authorization to $55 million from $30 million of shares through December 31.

"The amended share repurchase program is designed to offset the impact of dilution associated with issuances of employee restricted stock units," the company said.

The company had approximately $19 million remaining under its prior share repurchase program, which will bring the total amount of share repurchase authorization to around $44 million through December 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.