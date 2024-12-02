News & Insights

Stocks
BFH

Bread Financial announces $25M increase to 2024 share repurchase program

December 02, 2024 — 06:40 am EST



Bread Financial (BFH) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $25 million increase to its previously-announced 2024 share repurchase program, expanding the authorization from $30 million of common stock to $55 million of common stock through December 31, 2024. The Company had approximately $19 million remaining under its prior share repurchase program as of the date of this release; this increase will bring the total amount of share repurchase authorization to approximately $44 million through December 31, 2024.

