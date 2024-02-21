Bread Financial Announces $30 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) revealed that its Board gave the green light to a new plan to buy back up to $30 million worth of shares of the Company's common stock.

The company stated that the share repurchase program aims to counterbalance the dilution effects resulting from the issuance of employee-restricted stock units.

Furthermore, the board's approval allows the Company to carry out open market share repurchases periodically until December 31, 2024, per SEC Rule 10b-18 and dependent on market conditions.

