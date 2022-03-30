Bread Financial (ADS) Unveils Victoria's Secret Mastercard

Bread Financial ADS has unveiled a co-brand credit card program in partnership with Victoria’s Secret through Mastercard Incorporated MA. With this launch, Bread Financial and Victoria's Secret renewed their long-term private label credit card program relationship.



Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, OH, Victoria’s Secret, a subsidiary of Limited Brands, Inc., is an American lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer known for high visibility marketing and branding, starting with a popular catalog and followed by an annual fashion show with supermodels dubbed Angels. As the largest lingerie retailer in the United States, the brand has struggled since 2016 due to the shifting consumer preferences and the ongoing controversy surrounding corporate leadership's business practices.



The newly launched co-brand credit card program is expected to enhance and widen the product suite of Bread Financial to include a co-brand card with Mastercard. This will enable ADS to furnish customers of Victoria’s Secret with award-winning credit and loyalty products. This will, in turn, enhance the customer value.



The Victoria’s Secret Mastercard uses tap-to-pay technology and is compatible with all digital wallets. It also possesses anti-fraud security.



Eligible cardmembers will receive 5% back in rewards on Victoria’s Secret and PINK purchases, 2% back in rewards for specific bonus categories that include travel, dining and streaming services, and 1% back in rewards for all other purchases outside of Victoria’s Secret.



The co-brand cardmembers will get a $30 activation bonus offer after spending $500 outside of Victoria’s Secret within 90 days of activation. Victoria’s Secret and PINK’s private-label credit card members will also get the benefit of earning rewards more quickly than earlier.



The benefits provided by Mastercard include Priceless Experiences, Mastercard ID Theft Protection, Mastercard Zero Liability Protection and Global Emergency Services.



Bread Financial boasts the leading provider of tech-forward payment and lending solutions. Through its comprehensive suite of products that includes credit card products and digital payment solutions, ADS helps partners drive revenue growth and customer loyalty, along with giving greater payment choices.



Bread Financial’s partner base is diversified across a broad range of verticals. Its comprehensive suite of payment, lending and saving solutions, and related marketing and data & analytics offers a significant competitive advantage with products relevant across customer segments. The improved quality of service offerings has enabled ADS to maintain longstanding partner relationships.



With the broad suite of products, including private-label and co-brand credit cards; buy now, pay later options (installment loans and split-pay); and digital, analytical and servicing capabilities, ADS drives incremental sales for partners’ businesses as well as future growth.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) private-label credit card processing company have lost 47.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 22.7%. We expect higher revenues, solid card services performance, strategic initiatives and a robust capital position to help its shares to bounce back.



