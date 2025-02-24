$BRDG stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BRDG stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,322,541 of trading volume.

$BRDG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BRDG:

$BRDG insiders have traded $BRDG stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT RANDOLPH MORSE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 137,148 shares for an estimated $1,128,100 .

. JONATHAN SLAGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,490 shares for an estimated $283,694 .

. DEAN ALLARA (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,571 shares for an estimated $259,684 .

. ADAM O'FARRELL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,129 shares for an estimated $165,569 .

. KATHERINE ELSNAB (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,308 shares for an estimated $76,562 .

. GARRETT BEHLING (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,211 shares for an estimated $18,186.

$BRDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $BRDG stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

