$BRCC stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 21, 2025 — 10:46 am EDT

$BRCC stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,025,852 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BRCC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BRCC stock page):

$BRCC Insider Trading Activity

$BRCC insiders have traded $BRCC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHEN M KADENACY purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
  • EVAN HAFER purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
  • KATHRYN P DICKSON purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

$BRCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BRCC stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BRCC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRCC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
  • DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

$BRCC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRCC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BRCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $4.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Leonid Timashev from DA Davidson set a target price of $3.0 on 03/19/2025
  • George Kelly from Roth MKM set a target price of $2.5 on 03/05/2025

