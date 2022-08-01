BRC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.76, changing hands as high as $49.90 per share. Brady Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.695 per share, with $56.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.79.

