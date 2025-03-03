BRC Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - BRC Inc. (BRCC) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$2.48 million

The company's earnings totaled -$2.48 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$4.49 million, or -$0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.5% to $105.88 million from $119.65 million last year.

BRC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

