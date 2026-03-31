BRC Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (RILY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $84.821 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $0.877 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 55.9% to $278.363 million from $178.582 million last year.

BRC Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $84.821 Mln. vs. $0.877 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.77 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $278.363 Mln vs. $178.582 Mln last year.

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