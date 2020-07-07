BRC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/9/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/9/20, Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2175, payable on 7/31/20. As a percentage of BRC's recent stock price of $45.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.60 per share, with $59.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.02.

In Tuesday trading, Brady Corp shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.