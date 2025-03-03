BRC Earnings Results: $BRCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRC ($BRCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $105,880,000, missing estimates of $108,324,173 by $-2,444,173.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BRCC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BRC Insider Trading Activity

BRC insiders have traded $BRCC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN HAFER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,767,900 .

. GLENN W. WELLING purchased 684,542 shares for an estimated $2,169,998

THOMAS E DAVIN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 462,316 shares for an estimated $1,543,795.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of BRC stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.