BRC Earnings Results: $BRCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 03, 2025 — 05:50 pm EST

BRC ($BRCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $105,880,000, missing estimates of $108,324,173 by $-2,444,173.

BRC Insider Trading Activity

BRC insiders have traded $BRCC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EVAN HAFER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,767,900.
  • GLENN W. WELLING purchased 684,542 shares for an estimated $2,169,998
  • THOMAS E DAVIN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 462,316 shares for an estimated $1,543,795.

BRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of BRC stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

