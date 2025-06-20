BRC Appoints Matthew Amigh As CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Black Rifle Coffee Co. Inc. (BRCC), a coffee and media company, on Friday announced the appointment of Matthew Amigh as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from July 7.

Amigh carries more than 25 years of experience in financial, operational, and supply chain leadership.

Amigh had served as the CFO of Ethos Pet Nutrition before joining the company.

In the pre-market trading, BRC is 1.40% lesser at $1.4100 on the New York Stock Exchange.

