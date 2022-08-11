BRC Adds7% On Improved Q2 Revenue, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of BRC Inc. ( BRCC) are rising more than 7% Thursday morning after reporting more than 25% growth in second-quarter revenue. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook, above analysts' view.

BRC purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content, podcasts, and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear.

BRC expects revenue to be $320 million or more for the full year, up from $315 million provided earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters stands at $316.73 million.

Revenue for the second-quarter increased 27% year-on-year to $66.37 million.

The company reported net loss of $10.76 million or $0.22 per share in the second quarter.

BRC is at $9.30. It has traded in the range of $6.62-$34.00 in the last 1 year.

