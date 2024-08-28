BRBR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.56, changing hands as low as $55.38 per share. BellRing Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRBR's low point in its 52 week range is $39.91 per share, with $62.7564 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.