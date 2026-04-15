BRBI BR Partners S.A. - Depositary Receipt (BRBI) Price Target Increased by 13.13% to 18.12

The average one-year price target for BRBI BR Partners S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:BRBI) has been revised to $18.12 / share. This is an increase of 13.13% from the prior estimate of $16.02 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.71 to a high of $21.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.21% from the latest reported closing price of $16.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRBI BR Partners S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBI is 0.00%, an increase of 63.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.96% to 217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 29K shares.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 3K shares.

UBS Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 65.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBI by 43.24% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1K shares.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.