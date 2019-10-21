Brazil's Yduqs buys Adtalem for $467 mln - securities filing

Adds details from securities filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Yduqs YDUQ3.SA has bought rival Adtalem Brasil Holding SA for 1.92 billion reais ($467 million) as it continues to pursue bolt-on acquisitions, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

Adtalem is Brazil's 10th largest private-sector higher education company, with 102,000 enrolled students, Yduqs, formerly known as Estacio, said.

The total amount of the acquisition will be paid in cash at closing of the transaction, which depends on regulatory approvals and is expected to take place sometime in the first half of 2020.

The acquisition raises the total number of students of the two entities to 678,000 and their combined 12-month sales to 4.485 billion reais, Yduqs said.

($1 = 4.1106 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.