Brazil's Yduqs buys Adtalem for $467 mln - securities filing

Ana Mano Reuters
Published

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Yduqs YDUQ3.SA has acquired rival Adtalem Brasil Holding SA for 1.92 billion reais ($467 million), it said in a securities filing on Monday.

Adtalem is Brazil's tenth largest private-sector higher education company, with 102,000 enrolled students, Yduqs, formerly known as Estacio, said.

The total amount of the acquisition will be paid in cash at closing, it added.

($1 = 4.1106 reais)

