Brazil's XP profit triples in first quarterly results after IPO

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

March 17 (Reuters) - XP Inc XP.O on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that more than tripled, as Brazil's largest digital broker managed to add more clients in a market dominated by traditional banks and bolstered assets under custody.

Founded in 2001 as an independent financial adviser, XP has been challenging Brazil's top five banks, which hold a vast majority of the total assets in the sector.

XP's active client base grew 91% to 1.7 million in the fourth quarter, boosting assets under custody to 409 billion reais ($81.77 billion), which more than doubled from a year earlier.

This is XP's first quarterly earnings report as a public company after it listed its shares on the Nasdaq in December. The company is currently valued at over $10 billion.

Net income rose to 390 million reais from 113 million reais a year earlier. Gross revenue rose 90% to 1.82 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0020 reais)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

