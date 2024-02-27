News & Insights

Brazil's XP posts 33% rise in fourth quarter net profit

February 27, 2024 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by Paula Arend Laier and Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial services provider XP Inc. XP.O posted on Tuesday a 1.04 billion-real ($210.80 million) net profit for the fourth quarter, up 33% from a year earlier.

XP, which operates from brokerage to asset manager, said its gross revenue was at 4.31 billion reais in the quarter ended in December, rising 29% from the same period a year earlier.

Its main retail business, through which it intermediates investments from individual investors, rose 24% year-on-year, with equities, a segment it has been struggling to accelerate growth amid still double-digit rates, increasing 19%, while fixed income jumped 76%.

In the first three quarters of the year XP had posted flat performance year-on-year on equities segment for retail costumers.

Separately, XP said its board has approved a new program to buyback up to 2.5 million Class A common shares until December 27.

