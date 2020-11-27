Brazil's XP considering reintegration of Itau's stake

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage XP Inc XP.O is evaluating whether to reintegrate a 41% stake held by Itau Unibanco Holding SAITUB4.SAafter the country's biggest lender concludes a spinoff, XP said in a securities filing on Friday.

The board of Itau approved on Thursday spinning off a 41% stake in XP into a separate company, seeking to unlock value to its shareholders and reduce potential conflicts of interest.

Itau had positioned to take control of the biggest fintech challenger in 2017, but was blocked for antitrust reasons almost two years later. But it still plans to gain regulators' nod to buy additional shares in XP in 2022, a move that could facilitated by the spinoff.

XP said that if a merger goes through, it plans to directly deliver to this so-called NewCo shareholders its class A common shares or Brazilian Depositary Receipts.

Currently, Itau has super-voting Class B common shares in XP.

"XP is seeking to enhance its corporate governance structure, including by eliminating any potential conflicts of interests and maximizing its leverage potential through its capital structure, in a way that only the controlling

shareholders of XP would hold Class B common shares, which carry super-voting rights," XP said.

To go through, this reintegration of Itau's stake must also gain the approval of the NewCo, after the spinoff.

Itau did not immediately comment on the matter after a Reuters request.

It is also unclear what will occur to the shareholders' agreement between XP's controlling shareholders and Itau.

