Brazil's worst drought in 92 years poses risk to economic growth -Economy Ministry official

BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy is performing far better than most analysts had expected but the current lack of rainfall, the country's worst drought in almost a century, poses a risk to growth this year, special secretary to the Economy Ministry Adolfo Sachsida said on Friday.

In an online event hosted by the northern state of Ceara's planning secretariat, Sachsida said the energy problems were also being exacerbated by "structural and fundamental" issues, which made privatization of state power giant Eletrobras ELET6.SA all the more urgent.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.