Brazil's wheat crop seen rising 3% on larger planted area -StoneX

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian wheat farmers are expected to produce 3% more of the grain than in the previous season, StoneX said on Wednesday, citing good yields and planting over larger areas as key factors.

The outlook is positive in spite of an expected fall in production in top supplier Rio Grande do Sul, StoneX said, predicting output there will be 5.949 million metric tons, almost 6% below last season.

In the 2023/2024 cycle, Brazilian wheat farmers will harvest an estimated 11.457 million metric tons as the area sowed grew by almost 7% nationwide, StoneX said.

According to the forecaster, Brazil's wheat is doing well in the initial months of the cycle, with fields seen generally in good condition.

However, the climate will be decisive in the coming months to confirm the good expected national average yields and overall wheat quality, StoneX added.

The balance of supply and demand for the 2023/24 harvest suggests a potential increase in Brazil's ending wheat stocks, even amid strong domestic demand and steady exports volumes, StoneX said.

Brazil aspires to be wheat self-sufficient but it is not there yet, the data shows.

The country, which traditionally imports wheat from neighbor Argentina, will demand 13.5 million metric tons in the current cycle, above its production capacity.

In spite of being an importer, Brazil has gained more prominence in the global wheat export market amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which led some importers to turn to Brazil for supplies.

