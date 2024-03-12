Brazil's WEG to invest $20 mln in new Mexico liquid paint factory

News & Insights

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG said on Tuesday it will invest 100 million reais ($20.1 million) in a new industrial liquid paint factory in Mexico, which is expected to start operations in early 2026.

WEG said in a securities filing that the new factory, to be built in the city of Atotonilco de Tula, where the firm already produces powder coatings, will have an area of approximately 5,300 square meters.

WEG said the new factory will increase the capacity of its paint unit, without giving further details, and it will serve the North and Central American market.

The company also produces industrial paints and varnishes in Brazil and Argentina.

($1 = 4.9727 reais)

