Brazil's Weg signs contract to supply wind turbines to Eletrobras subsidiary

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA said on Friday it signed a contract to supply 72 wind turbines to CGT Eletrosul, a subsidiary of state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA.

In a securities filing, the company said the contract will represent revenue of around 2.1 billion reais ($408.68 million) and includes operation and maintenance services for the wind turbines, which will be installed in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The deliveries are scheduled to start in 2023 and end in 2024. The wind turbines have a total of 302.4 MW of installed capacity.

($1 = 5.1385 reais)

