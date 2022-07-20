US Markets

Brazil's WEG posts net income down 19.5% in Q2, but sees good demand

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian motor maker WEG SA on Wednesday reported a 19.5% drop in quarterly net income but said demand for its products remained good and confirmed its own expectations for the period.

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA on Wednesday reported a 19.5% drop in quarterly net income but said demand for its products remained good and confirmed its own expectations for the period.

The Jaragua do Sul-based company said in a securities filing that last year's second-quarter results had a non-recurring positive impact from tax credits, saying that if it wasn't for it would report a 6.6% net profit rise in the quarter through June.

WEG's net income reached 912.96 million reais ($168.64 million) in the period, while operating net revenue rose 25% from a year earlier to 7.18 billion reais.

The company said revenues in Brazil were mainly boosted by a good performance in electric and low voltage motors, highlighting sectors such as renewable energy generation, power transmission and distribution.

($1 = 5.4137 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular