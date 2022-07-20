Brazil's WEG posts net income down 19.5% in Q2, but sees good demand

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA on Wednesday reported a 19.5% drop in quarterly net income but said demand for its products remained good and confirmed its own expectations for the period.

The Jaragua do Sul-based company said in a securities filing that last year's second-quarter results had a non-recurring positive impact from tax credits, saying that if it wasn't for it would report a 6.6% net profit rise in the quarter through June.

WEG's net income reached 912.96 million reais ($168.64 million) in the period, while operating net revenue rose 25% from a year earlier to 7.18 billion reais.

The company said revenues in Brazil were mainly boosted by a good performance in electric and low voltage motors, highlighting sectors such as renewable energy generation, power transmission and distribution.

($1 = 5.4137 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

