Brazil's WEG partners with Petrobras to develop onshore wind turbine

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA said on Tuesday that it has signed up to a strategic partnership with state-run oil firm Petrobras to develop a 7 megawatts onshore wind turbine.

Petrobras will invest 130 million reais ($26.28 million) over the next 25 months in the project, which is already being developed by WEG, the motor maker said in a securities filing.

The announcement comes just hours before Petrobras is set to announce new initiatives on a plan to make the firm the country's biggest developer of wind energy.

On Tuesday, Petrobras' head of energy transition Mauricio Tolmasquim said the firm was evaluating partnerships for greenfield projects and possible mergers and acquisitions, as it looks to boost its green energy projects.

The partnership also includes the development of components for the turbine, which will be the first of its size manufactured in Brazil, WEG said, adding that it expects to start serial production of the equipment in 2025.

($1 = 4.9469 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

