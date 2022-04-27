Brazil's WEG net income up 23.5% in Q1 as operating margins improve

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA on Wednesday reported a 23.5% rise in quarterly net income, helped by favorable conditions in its markets as it secured good product availability, heading off some of last year's supply chain concerns.

WEG said the performance was driven by both short- and long-cycle products - respectively, those used in smaller projects such as electronic components and solar power generation, and in large-sized projects such as transmission lines and wind power.

WEG's first-quarter net profit reached 943.9 million reais ($188.83 million), while the company's operating net revenue rose 34.5% year on year to 6.828 billion reais.

Operating margins, which were hit by global supply chain disruptions in late 2021 and helped depress its shares right after its fourth quarter results report in February, posted a recovery in the first three months of 2022.

First-quarter EBITDA margins came in at 18.1%, up 0.9 percentage point from the previous quarter although still below the 20% seen a year ago.

WEG noted that industrial activity in its foreign markets remained strong, which helped it notch sales to segments such as oil and gas, mining, and pulp and paper.

"The results for the first quarter of 2022 confirm good sales performance in the company's main lines of business ... (and) also reinforces our strategic direction of developing products and systems with greater added value," WEG said.

Analysts at Citi expect WEG to outperform the capital goods sector in 2022, saying in an earnings preview that the company has a "resilient portfolio of products with highly attractive revenue growth under a soft guidance range".

($1 = 4.9987 reais)

